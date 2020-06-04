Romanian cobbler creates shoes to respect the “healthy distance” in the COVID-19 era

Excuse my shoes… they don’t quit fit…
Grigore Lu, a shoemaker from Romania, decided to manufacture shoes with a 50-centimeter-long forehead, much like the ones clowns wear in their performances so that people will finally respect the healthy distance.
This type of shoe can come handy, when standing in line outside the bank or at Oxxo…
But Grigore decided to take his products to a higher level, as his shoes range from formal footwear to the boot.
And believe it or not, the idea of this shoemaker seems to have paid off since people have already placed several orders.
Smile! It’s Thursday…
