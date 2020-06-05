Rainy season could trigger number of dengue cases in Yucatán

The Federal Ministry of Health revealed that two new cases of dengue were registered in the Yucatan Peninsula, establishing that there are 370 infected in the region.

From epidemiological week 19 to 21, no case of this fatal disease was recorded in the Yucatan Peninsula.

So far this year, there are 3,494 accumulated confirmed cases of dengue in the country, with an increase of 46.3 percent compared to the same period in 2019, which sum was 2,388 infected.

While in the Yucatan Peninsula, the increase is 32.6 percent, from 279 to 370 people.

Until June 4, there are 130 accumulated confirmed cases of dengue, a figure that is 13 times higher than the same period of the previous year.

See a healthcare provider if you develop a fever or have symptoms of dengue. Rest as much as possible.

Take acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol outside of the United States) to control fever and relieve pain, and then go to see a doctor.

Drink plenty of fluids such as water or drinks with added electrolytes, it is very important to stay hydrated.

