Rainy season could trigger number of dengue cases in Yucatán

The Federal Ministry of Health revealed that two new cases of dengue were registered in the Yucatan Peninsula, establishing that there are 370 infected in the region.
From epidemiological week 19 to 21, no case of this fatal disease was recorded in the Yucatan Peninsula.
So far this year, there are 3,494 accumulated confirmed cases of dengue in the country, with an increase of 46.3 percent compared to the same period in 2019, which sum was 2,388 infected.
While in the Yucatan Peninsula, the increase is 32.6 percent, from 279 to 370 people.
Until June 4, there are 130 accumulated confirmed cases of dengue, a figure that is 13 times higher than the same period of the previous year.
See a healthcare provider if you develop a fever or have symptoms of dengue. Rest as much as possible.
Take acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol outside of the United States) to control fever and relieve pain, and then go to see a doctor.
Drink plenty of fluids such as water or drinks with added electrolytes, it is very important to stay hydrated.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Leaked document reveals details of federal law enforcement patrolling Washington amid protests
WASHINGTON — A leaked Trump administration.
-
Trump bans Chinese passenger airlines from flying to U.S. effective June 16
President Donald Trump’s administration is banning.
-
Ciudad del Carmen family loses everything in a matter of hours
“We lived hours of fear, uncertainty,.
-
“Austerity has reached its limit. Funding is urgently needed.” – Ramírez Cuéllar, leader of Morena party.
Morena’s national president, Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar,.
-
Cristobal exceeds Isidore’s rainfall
Up until Friday June 5th, this.
-
Merida: 190 wells built in response to heavy rains generated by ‘Cristobal.
It is expected that the new.
-
House catches fire in Mérida in the middle of the night
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (June 5, 2020).- A.
-
Twitter removes Trump campaign tribute to George Floyd
UNITED STATES (The Hill) – Twitter.
-
Mexico’s COVID-19 death toll could surpass 30,000: Hugo López Gatell
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s death.
-
Heavy rain strikes Yucatan
In the last six days, there’s.
Leave a Comment