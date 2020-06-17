Puerto Vallarta Earns WTTC Safe Travels Stamp

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico (June 16, 2020).- Great news for Puerto Vallarta! The State of Jalisco has earned the Safe Travels Stamp developed by the World Travels and Tourism Council (WTTC) for adhering to all hygiene protocols in establishments to protect the health of visitors.

The Safe Travels Stamp is the WTTC’s newest distinction, which has the support of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and more than 200 corporate executives from leading companies in the tourism sector, to assure Travelers of the high cleanliness and sanitation standards being upheld in Puerto Vallarta’s hotels, restaurants and other establishments, based on the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Prevention (CDC).

The Safe Travels Stamp arrived just in time, since the tourist reopening stage in the main beach destinations of Jalisco began on June 15 with the reactivation of hotel facilities and the opening of public beaches, which are in optimal condition to welcome visitors.

In granting the recognition, the president and CEO of the WTTC, Gloria Guevara Manzo, highlighted the importance of Jalisco’s beaches, along with its formidable climate and gastronomy, which are also internationally renowned.

She specified that the issuance of the Safe Travels Stamp aims to provide confidence to tourists and service providers in the tourism industry, which have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. “At the WTTC, we are pleased to grant the Stamp to the State of Jalisco, since the restoration of Travels and safe tourism is a priority at this time, due to its important contribution to the economy,” she said.

Jalisco is a world-class destination, emblematic for being the cradle of Mariachi and tequila, which are two of the main ambassadors of national tradition around the world.

Tourism Reactivation

For his part, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, Governor of Jalisco, indicated that thanks to the technical support, endorsement and validation of the health sector, the state is ready to take the first step towards the gradual revival of the economy in places like Puerto Vallarta.

“We have made decisions that have allowed us to adjust the definitions so that the hotel and tourism activity can begin its recovery process. For Jalisco, the most important thing is to protect the health of visitors and service providers.”

For his part, the Jalisco Secretary of Tourism, Germán Ralis Cumplido, said that “we are proud that our state received the Secure Travels Stamp of the World Travels and Tourism Council, the obtaining of which is the result of the joint effort of the Tourism Secretariat and members of the industry, the hotel sector and service providers, to build protocols that generate confidence for visitors. This Stamp places us among the leading destinations worldwide.”

The beaches and mountains of Puerto Vallarta add to the music of Mariachi, tequila and the Mexican national sport of Charrería, as symbols of Jalisco, a state rich in culture that is home to some of the most emblematic destinations in Mexico, including the capital city of Guadalajara, and the blue agave fields of Tequila, a Pueblo Mágico and UNESCO World Heritage site.

Puerto Vallarta receives 5 of the 31 million visitors who come to Jalisco each year, and has always been at the forefront of the leisure tourism, business and meeting industry.

The Puerto Vallarta tourism sector is working together, with the comprehensive protocols endorsed by the World Travels and Tourism Council already in place, and makes its best effort to boost the responsible revival of tourism that in 2019 contributed 10.3% of global GDP and was responsible for generating one in four of the new jobs on the planet.

Those who wish to visit the most popular beach destination in Jalisco can be confident that Puerto Vallarta is ready to safely reopen to the “new normal” of Travels and tourism.

Source: Banderas News







