Porch collapses apparently softened by the heavy rains

Apparently softened by the heavy rains of tropical storm Cristóbal, the porch of a house collapsed in Colonia Ocho Calles, in Tizimín, Yucatán.

The porch buried a vehicle that was parked in the garage, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The events occurred at approximately 5 in the afternoon, in a property located on Calle 37 between 48 and 50 in the aforementioned neighborhood.

The owner of the house was at home when suddenly she heard a loud noise that made her jump, she went out to see what was going on, and saw that her porch had collapsed on top of her gray Nissan Versa.

The car was buried by rubble, but there were no injuries.

Agents of the Tizimín municipal police and civil protection personnel from the city council arrived on-site to make sure there were no people injured, and conduct the corresponding investigation.

