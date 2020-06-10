Porch collapses apparently softened by the heavy rains

Apparently softened by the heavy rains of tropical storm Cristóbal, the porch of a house collapsed in Colonia Ocho Calles, in Tizimín, Yucatán.
The porch buried a vehicle that was parked in the garage, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The events occurred at approximately 5 in the afternoon, in a property located on Calle 37 between 48 and 50 in the aforementioned neighborhood.
The owner of the house was at home when suddenly she heard a loud noise that made her jump, she went out to see what was going on, and saw that her porch had collapsed on top of her gray Nissan Versa.
The car was buried by rubble, but there were no injuries.
Agents of the Tizimín municipal police and civil protection personnel from the city council arrived on-site to make sure there were no people injured, and conduct the corresponding investigation.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Puppies found dead inside a plastic bag in Motul, Yucatán
MOTUL, YUCATAN (June 10, 2020).- As.
-
The difference between Climate, Weather, Storms and Hurricanes
We hear about weather and climate.
-
Police officer bleeds to death after being stabbed in Progreso
PROGRESO, YUCATAN (June 10, 2020) .-.
-
AMLO accuses conspiracy against him… Mexico rejects it.
Business organizations, opposition parties, and opinion-makers.
-
“Excuse me, neighbor, can you get your crocodile off my doorstep please?”
OXKUTZCAB, YUCATAN.- Residents of the San.
-
The designated driver didn’t know how to drive a car
TICUL, YUCATAN (June 9, 2020).- An.
-
Manny Pacquiao to run for president of Philippines in 2022
Manny Pacquiao is going to run.
-
RIU has reopened and this is how they welcome their guests (VIDEO)
RIU’s destinations and hotels RIU Hotels.
-
Guerrero Governor Héctor Astudillo tests positive for Covid-19
Through his social networks, Governor Héctor.
-
Cancun reopens this week at reduced capacity and special measures
The Telegraph (9 June 2020).- Many.
Leave a Comment