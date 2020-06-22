Patient overcomes virus and celebrates Father’s Day with family at home

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- After 11 days of hospitalization and providing multidisciplinary treatment, specialists from the Ignacio García Téllez Hospital of the IMSS (better known as T-1), discharged a 44-year-old patient diagnosed with Covid-19.

The coordinator of Prevention and Health Care, Flor Irene Rodríguez Melo, reported that the patient went to his Family Medicine Unit (UMF) for the first time, through the filter for respiratory diseases, where he reported general discomfort, difficulty breathing, fever, as well as other suspicious symptoms of SARS-CoV-2, so he was transferred to T-1.

Upon admission, he underwent chest X-ray studies to determine lung status, in addition to performing a test to detect Covid-19, which turned out to be positive.

During hospitalization, the patient received comprehensive treatment with antibiotics, anticoagulants, and non-invasive mechanical ventilation, which significantly improved his health.

Amid applause and good wishes, 11 days later and in the face of a favorable evolution in which the patient registered good oxygenation and remarkable recovery, he was discharged from the hospital.

“I feel recovered, these people are real angels,” said the patient.

Likewise, his wife shared that during the hospitalization the patient received a pleasant surprise: “He received the news that he had just become a grandfather and that helped him a lot emotionally to recover, ” she said.

For her part, the Head of the Yucatan State Decentralized Administrative Operation Office (TOOAD), Míriam Victoria Sánchez Castro, expressed her appreciation to all the medical staff that day-to-day care with quality and opportunity for patients to achieve a good evolution and recovery .

She sent an affectionate congratulation to all the working parents and beneficiaries of the IMSS and wished them a Happy Father’s Day.

