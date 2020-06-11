Out-of-control violence in Mexico. Deadly ambush on the National Guard.

A violent ambush by the New Generation Jalisco Cartel on the National Guard ended with two soldiers dead and two wounded by the sicarios.

MICHOACÁN Mexico (Agencies) – Violence in Mexico is relentless. On a rural road in Chinicuila in the state of Michoacán, an area marked by centuries of backwardness, elements of the National Guard were ambushed by alleged members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel.

The elements were circulating the site aboard two Navy and National Guard vans. On the way, at least ten vehicles of the hitmen were already waiting to attack them. Upon detecting the law enforcement units, the criminals opened fire on them with assault rifles and .50-caliber Barret rifles.

They opened fire and escaped.

Faced with the situation, the troops descended from their units and took up positions in the rear to take cover. According to a video recorded by the soldiers’ body-cams, they never stopped answering the gunmen’s shots.

Four guards were injured; however, two of them lost their lives on the spot. Eventually, the troops managed to pull back the gunmen.

Officers César David “R” and Néstor Daniel “S” died in the event, while officers Sheila Berenice “G” and Flavio Óscar “G” were injured.

Some of the hitmen were also killed, among them Nazario Cázares, alias “El Sello Rojo,” allegedly a lieutenant of the CJNG in the region.

“El Sello Rojo” is a native of the village La Nuez in the municipality of Chinicuila. It is presumed that before joining the ranks of CJNG, he belonged to the Sierra-Costa Self-Defence Forces.

When the community police to which he belonged disintegrated, the subject joined the criminal organization and fled to Colima. According to intelligence investigations, “El Sello Rojo” belonged to Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes’ elite group.

Authorities have not detailed the time of the attack. The area is known for its violent confrontations between cartels and elements of the armed forces, which the communities have been facing for years.

Law enforcement agencies, both federal and local, are frequent targets of organized crime. Michoacán, a market for the million-dollar avocado crop, is one of the fronts fighting against violence. The state is a disputed territory between self-defense groups and the mighty New Generation Jalisco Cartel, which has been blamed by authorities for several attacks on police and National Guard elements.

On 14 October 2019, at least 13 police officers were killed and nine others injured after being ambushed by a group of armed civilians. The officers were on patrol in the municipality of Aguililla.

The patrols left to comply with a court order. They were to accompany a mother and her daughter on an errand in Morelia, the capital of Michoacán. On the way, they were attacked by a group of more than 30 people in possession of heavy weapons on board five armored vehicles. In a video, several police vehicles were observed burning by the side of the road.

