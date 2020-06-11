One of the four officers charged over the killing of George Floyd posts bail

Thomas Lane, one of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged over the killing of George Floyd, has left jail after posting $750,000 bail, according to reports.
The 37-year-old was released from the Hennepin County jail shortly after 4 pm on Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported, citing a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Mr. Lane is charged with aiding and abetting in the 25 May killing of Mr. Floyd, as are two other former police officers, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung.
Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Mr. Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes as he begged for mercy and onlookers pleaded with him to stop, is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.
