    • New migrant caravan gets ready to enter Mexican soil, activist says 30% have COVID-19

    Radio Fórmula (June 24, 2020).- At least 75 thousand migrants wait for the borders to open to try to enter Mexico on June 30

    In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new caravan of migrants is preparing to enter Mexico on June 30 in search of reaching the United States; however, a large part of the people who plan to break into Mexican territory are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

    This was announced by Luis Villagrán, an immigration activist, in an interview with Azucena Uresti for Grupo Fórmula, who explained that the migrants are concentrated in Guatemala waiting for the borders to open to leave for national soil.

    “They come from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, two or three months ago the Caravan passed by Panama and Costa Rica they have been advancing and they are ready for when the border opens and move to our country together, but no, they will happen by way of loss through the corruption that exists in the porous borders to advance through our territory with a significant number of people with COVID.

    “We consider that at least 30 percent of the people who come there are infected by COVID,” Luis Villagrán told Azucena Uresti.

    Alejandro

