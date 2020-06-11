Morena proposes merging secretariats into one body.

Morena assures that the organs share characteristics in terms of the nature of their faculties and competences, so it is possible to integrate them into one single entity.

MEXICO CITY (INFOBAE) – Ricardo Monreal Ávila, coordinator of the Morena Parliamentary Group, proposed merging: telecommunications, competition, and energy regulatory bodies. The initiative consists of reforming articles 27 and 28 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, following the socialist Spanish model, in which a single body regulates the three mentioned sectors.

With this, the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and the Federal Commission of Economic Competition (Cofece) would be merged into the National Institute of Markets and Competition for Welfare (INMECOB), an autonomous constitutional body which, according to the proposal issued, would have legal personality, technical, operational and management autonomy.

He mentions that the above can be carried out because these bodies share specific characteristics regarding the nature of their powers and competencies so that it is possible to integrate them into a single entity.

The senator took into consideration the initiative following the example of socialist Spain, wherein 2013 the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) was created, whose primary function is “to promote and preserve the proper functioning of the economic sectors it regulates, as well as to be the sole authority of economic competition in Spain for the benefit of consumers and users,” reads the document that is listed in the parliamentary gazette for the session of the Permanent Commission. This Spanish Commission exercises its functions through two governing bodies: the Council and the President.

It is worth mentioning that all the institutions in question have been criticized by López Obrador, as they do not fall within the austerity policy promoted by his administration.

The initiative stresses that austerity, the banner that characterizes the Fourth Transformation of the country, must be increased in the face of the health emergency by COVID-19, which leads all state bodies to support a reduction in operating costs.

For this reason, Monreal Avila proposed the merger of the organs as mentioned above, to “reduce the heavy burden that each one of them represents today for the people of Mexico, without this meaning that the functions and attributions that they currently carry out will be prevented”. Said Monreal.“The 2020 budget of the IFT, Cofece, and CRE amounts to two thousand 375 million 356 thousand pesos. With the creation of INMECOB would decrease to 1.875 billion pesos, in other words, a saving of 21.05%, which will translate into 500 million pesos a year,” he estimated.

Some experts in the field believe this new proposal lacks substance since there is no mention of how the “merger” between Cofece, IFT, and CRE will be carried out, as well as the times for their integration and convergence and full operation.

“It is an initiative lacking all of this, leaving it to the Legislative Power to later determine the ‘how.’ If this step is taken, without being ordered because, so far, there are no signs, it would be a new blow to the institutions and autonomous agencies that have developed in Mexico from its democratic life,” a specialist told Infoabe Mexico, which works in one of the agencies that Morena intends to extinguish, which requested not to give its name or position.

One more step of AMLO and his minions towards socialism and dictatorship.

