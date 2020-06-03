More than 9,700 security agents have been deployed in Yucatan

“In Yucatan, more than 9,700 security agents have been deployed throughout the state to help in the work of attending to the health emergency”, Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, secretary of National Defense, reported.

In the morning press conference, held on June 2nd, at Military Air Base No. 8, he explained that, of that total, 634 belong to Sedena (Mexican Army); 354 to the Secretariat of the Navy; 407 to the National Guard; 4,544 to the State Public Security Secretariat and 3,793 of the Municipal Police.

In the case of the health emergency, he recalled that the DN-III Plan and the Marine Plan both have been activated to attend to the population, through which 12 hospital facilities for the care of COVID-19 were activated. Three of them are from Sedena; one from the Navy; two from Insabi; two from ISSSTE; three from the IMSS and one more from the State Government.

Altogether, there are 973 beds available for hospitalization; so far, only 122 are occupied and in intensive care, there are 259 available beds, with 75 occupied.

In addition, to reinforce the efforts to prevent the health emergency, at least 3,863 men have participated in 93 patrols in 10 municipalities; 358 peripherals; they have distributed 408,715 aid packages and 15 tons of medical supplies.

The head of the Sedena referred that in actions outside the sanitary emergency, eight forest fires and two urban fires have been attended, in addition to supporting two-vehicle accidents; in search and rescue, in the port of Progreso they carried out 6 operations, rescuing 52 tourists, 3 fishermen, and 2 medical evacuations.

To combat illegal fishing, they collaborated with Conapesca in 48 operations and inspected 45 boats.

Regarding the assurance of substances, it was detailed that in 2020 alone, 14 people had been arrested and 80 kilograms of marijuana had been secured; 100 grams of cocaine; 95 psychotropic pills have been seized; as well as three short weapons; 52 cartridges; four chargers and 28 vehicles.

