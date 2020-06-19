AMLO has given up in the fight against the coronavirus (The Washington Post)

On June 13, as Mexico surpassed 17,000 pandemic-related deaths and the country’s novel coronavirus contagion curve showed no signs of turning downward, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador released a video with what he called “a decalogue to emerge from coronavirus and face the new reality.” The video, recorded in one of the grand hallways inside the National Palace, showed López Obrador at his most vacuous. There were no mention of serious public policies or new health measures to contain the pandemic, much less any announcement of urgent economic assistance. Instead, López Obrador offered a litany of banalities.
In the video, the president suggested Mexicans should try “to be happy” and remain “optimistic.” They must “reject selfishness” and “consumerism.” They should go out, “be free” and “enjoy the sky, the sun and fresh air.” López Obrador also recommended eating beans and corn (“that blessed plant”) and tells citizens to consider raising chickens in their backyards, a custom he laments has been lost to modernity. Finally, he says, people should look for an ideal, “a utopia.”
“We will only be happy if we are good,” he preaches, pausing on every word.AD
This was not his first “decalogue.” In February, he reacted to growing outrage against gender violence with a similar list that included statements like “women should be respected” or “those who attack women should be punished.” But Saturday’s sermon should not be dismissed as just another ill-advised attempt to replace public policy with demagoguery. Behind López Obrador’s “respectful” advice to the Mexican people lies a darker truth: He has chosen to leave Mexicans to fend for themselves.
This should come as no surprise. Over the last few months, López Obrador utterly abandoned his responsibility in the fight against COVID-19. He irresponsibly downplayed the risks of the pandemic, much like others with similar populist dispositions. He also ignored the most basic social distancing and hygiene norms. In true Trumpian fashion, he still refuses to wear a face mask…
CLICK HERE TO READ FULL ARTICLE BY LEON KRAUZE ON THE WASHINGTON POST
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Our Controversial Virgin
Controversy is normally not associated with.
-
75% cut in current spending by SEMARNAT, CONANP damages the sea turtle
One and a half months after.
-
Underwater cave in Tulum reveals fatal environmental consequences Tren Maya could bring to the region
The unexpected discovery of an underwater.
-
Dreamers Celebrate Historic DACA Ruling
Jennifer Arellano awoke Thursday morning to.
-
Trump sanctions targeting Venezuela’s Maduro lead to Mexico
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Trump.
-
Teenager missing in Yucatán
Relatives ask for help to locate.
-
Is there such a thing as Vegan Mexican Food?
A new, pink marquee reading “Chicana”.
-
Expats deliver care packages and soup kitchens across Mexico
Expats who have begun initiatives to.
-
The U.S. renews its travel alert for five states in Mexico
In the midst of a health.
-
While AMLO romanticizes poverty people truly begin to go hungry
For millions of Mexicans, the period.
Leave a Comment