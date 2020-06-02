Mexico’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s death toll from the novel coronavirus on Monday surpassed 10,000 after the health ministry reported an additional 237 deaths in the country.

Total deaths reached 10,167, while an additional 2,771 cases brought total known infections to 93,435, although health officials have said the real number is higher.

At the exact moment when the country surpasses the figure of 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 and reaches 93,435 cases, Mexico progresses in its reopening process.

On the first day of the “new normal” decreed by the Mexican government, the country reached 10,167 deaths. Authorities also report 851 additional “suspected” deaths.

They also noted that of the total deaths, 67% are concentrated in males and 33% in females, and they predominate in people between 45 and 59 years of age.

