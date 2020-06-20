Mexico to introduce new 1,000 peso bill

Although it was already known that Mexico’s central bank would issue a new MXN $ 1,000 bill, now, Banxico has presented its possible design.
Banxico presented a teaser of the new bill on its social networks to know the opinion of Mexicans.
The new bill could be issued in November for it will make allusion to the Mexican Revolution that will celebrate its 110th anniversary this year.
En el segundo semestre de 2020 se pondrá en circulación el #NuevoBilleteDe1000 pesos alusivo a la Revolución Mexicana, en el que aparecerán Hermila Galindo, Francisco I. Madero y Carmen Serdán. pic.twitter.com/3EY44zEKq2— EmisiónBanxico (@EmisionBanxico) June 12, 2020
Hence, the front of the bill will feature Hermila Galindo, Francisco I. Madero, and Carmen Serdán, key figures on this movement of Mexico’s history.
The back will depict an image of Calakmul’s ancient Mayan City and tropical forests as well as a jaguar.
This piece will substitute the current bill made will pink and violet cotton paper that features the image of Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla along with the Dolores bells on the front and the image of the University of Guanajuato in the back.
This bill was issued in April 2008.
Bills in circulation
According to Banxico, 67.7 million pieces of the MXN $ 1,000 bill circulated in May, which puts it as the least used among the public.
This number of MXN $ 1,000 bills have remained stable during the current year.
The MXN $ 500 denomination is the bill with the highest circulation with 2,780 billion pieces reported in May, that is, there was an increase compared to April when 2,683 billion pieces were registered.
The MXN $ 200 bill also showed an increase of circulation from 27 million in March to 1.86 billion.
