Mexico sets record: 5,662 new coronavirus cases in one day

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico posted another record one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, with 5,662, while 667 more deaths were reported Thursday.

The daily death toll has been hovering around 700 for much of this week, but the daily case load increase has usually remained below 5,000.

Mexico now has seen 19,747 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 165,455 confirmed cases.

Officials have acknowledged that both figures are undercounts because of a lack of testing and delayed results.

The Health Department said Mexico has performed only about 450,000 tests since the pandemic began. Officials, however, have given signs recently that the government may be beginning to reconsider its low-testing policy.

Officials say the country is on a plateau with few signs of decrease, even as the economy starts reopening. This week’s string of near-record figures pose a particular challenge, because expectations have been growing that further economic openings will be announced Friday.

The government is also expected to announce an update soon on previously unregistered coronavirus deaths in Mexico City, in which people who died without tests could push the nationwide death toll considerably higher.

