Mexico pays 6.2 million dollars for Cuban medical services.

The Health Secretary of Mexico City, said in an interview with ‘Diario de Cuba,’ that this amount is used to hire health personnel from that island, as well as training and other activities.

MEXICO CITY (El Financiero) – The Institute of Health for Welfare will pay a total of $6,255,792 to hire 585 Cuban doctors and nurses who care for COVID patients in the CDMX, as well as for training and other activities, reported Oliva López Arellano, secretary of Health of Mexico City, in an interview with the newspaper Diario de Cuba.

“They have a lot of experience in the field, in the epidemiological community, in strengthening hospital activities, and also in advice, training, and support in various components of the strategy,” López Arellano told the newspaper.

She added that these resources are not only for hiring doctors and nurses, but also “for various activities that have to do with training, specialization, direct attention, advice, and joint research”.

Each Cuban doctor and nurse, should, on average, receive 10,693 dollars, except that money, is taken by the Cuban regime.

López Arellano, secretary of Health of Mexico City, explained that the 6.2 million were transferred by Insabi, through the Secretariat of Administration and Finance, to the Secretariat of Health.

She also explained that the Cuban health personnel arrived at the CDMX on April 27, following an agreement between said agencies, to support the tasks to face the pandemic.

They work in the COVID hospitals of the CDMX and some hybrids, such as the Balbuena Hospital.

Accommodation for these professionals is not included in the agreement and is paid for by hoteliers in the capital.

