Mexico one of 33 countries that keep their ports open to maritime trade, during a global pandemic

Mexico is on the list of countries whose ports have declared their commitment to remain open and collaborate closely, sharing the best
practices and measures implemented during the global pandemic.
In videoconference called by the Maritime and Port Authority of
Singapore, the General Coordination of Ports and Merchant Marine of the Secretariat Communications and Transportation (SCT), assured that Mexico will not stop the flow of foreign trade and there will be continuity of maritime transport for the benefit of Mexico’s international business relationship.
During the meeting, the statement made by the Organization was highlighted by the Maritime International (IMO) to avoid disruption of the activities of trade, as well as the shipment of medical equipment and supplies.
More than 80% of goods, worldwide, are transported by road maritime, so the port sector and the merchant marine play a crucial role in the health emergency.
Likewise, among the best practices, Mexico collaborated with the incorporation of the Humanitarian Bridges program, which has been a success due to the seriousness, responsibility, and solidarity of the people in charge of the program at the Transport and Communications Secretariat.
In Mexico, the most important ports for freight traffic are: Manzanillo, Veracruz, Altamira, Lázaro Cárdenas and Ensenada.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
