Mexico leaves the ranking of countries with greater confidence for foreign investment

Mexico was left out of the confidence index for foreign investment; “Covid-19 will benefit developed countries”. A.T. Kearney.

MEXICO CITY (Kearney) – Mexico came out this year from the 2020 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index, prepared by the consulting firm A.T. Kearney.

The ranking includes 25 sites and Mexico, after occupying the 25th place in last year’s edition, no longer appears this year.

Unlike last year, when China, India, and Mexico were the only emerging markets in the index, this year, China, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates are included.

Kearney’s survey was conducted between January 27 and March 3, just as the world was entering the “storm” of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this context, the consulting firm highlights that in the last two weeks of the survey, investor confidence declined in all areas measured, and it was reflected that confidence began to migrate towards more significant and more stable markets, with more predictable political and regulatory structures.

“The impact (of Covid-19) on emerging and border markets has the potential to be even more severe. Capital flight from less developed economies has accelerated since the beginning of this year, and this trend will not diminish in the short term,” the report says.

In 2019, Mexico fell from 17th place, where it was in both 2018 and 2017; however, that fall was not due to a decrease in the country’s score, which increased slightly, but rather a reflection of an increasingly competitive environment, Kearney said.

Top 25 for foreign investment

The 2020 Index is led for the eighth consecutive year by the United States, Canada regains second place, and Germany falls to third. Japan replaces the United Kingdom as fourth, and France maintains its fifth place.

The top 10 countries in the ranking are the same as in 2019. Switzerland, entered the top 10, and Singapore, fell to number 12.

United States Canada Germany Japan France United Kingdom Australia China Italy Switzerland Spain Singapore New Zealand Netherlands Sweden Belgium South Korea Ireland United Arab Emirates Denmark Portugal Brazil Finland Norway Taiwan (China)

