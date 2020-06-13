Mexico City prepares to reopen, but the contagion doesn’t yield

Between 15 and 28 June, shops will reopen and transport restrictions will be lifted.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Mexico City’s head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that the city’s economic reopening would begin on June 15, although the red alert phase for COVID-19 infections will remain in place.

The plan announced foresees that on Monday, the program “Hoy No Circula Temporal” (No Temporary Circulation Today) will be completed, reducing the number of vehicles in the city and reopening the Metro and Metrobus stations that were closed.

While on June 16, the manufacturing industry will open with a work plan from Monday to Thursday, as did the beer industry, which “involves about 340,000 workers.

On June 18, small businesses will resume in the city’s neighborhoods, although department stores are not included. On June 19, professional, scientific, and technical services associated with the industry will return.

The official said that by the 22nd, the tianguis and markets would open, and by the 23rd, “with a special protocol,” the businesses of the Historical Center will open.

On June 24, hotels and restaurants will open at 30% and 40% capacity; on June 25, shopping centers and department stores will begin at 30% capacity, and religious services will resume until June 28.

Mexico, cases and deaths.

5,222 new infections were reported in 24 hours, as well as 454 deaths due to this disease. By Friday, June 12, the Health Secretariat said that there are 139,196 confirmed cases of COVID-19; in total, the number of deaths reached 16,448.

Likewise, Dr. José Luis Alomía explained that there are 21,872 confirmed active cases; that is, they have presented symptoms in the last 14 days. Besides, 56,928 suspected cases have been reported, 197,590 negative cases, and 393,714 people are under study.

Regarding hospital occupation, the official mentioned that of the 24,253 beds to attend to COVID-19, 13,163 are available, and 11,090 occupied, so at the national level, the occupation is 46 percent.

Alomía Zegarra explained that there are 8,339 beds for intensive care throughout the country or mechanical ventilators for respiratory support. Of these, 5,155 are available, and 3,184 occupied, the occupancy rate is 38 percent.

In number of general beds, the entities with the highest occupancy are Mexico City with 78%, followed by Estado de Mexico with 76% and Guerrero with 58%. In contrast, in critical beds, Baja California has an occupancy of 65%, Estado de Mexico 63%, and Mexico City 62%.

Traffic light: 16 states are already orange

In the same conference from the National Palace, health authorities reported that at the national traffic light, 16 entities move to orange, while the other 16 stay in the red.

Quintana Roo for example is in orange, as well as Baja California Sur, Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Chihuahua, Yucatan, Jalisco and Michoacan.

Mexico City and the State of Mexico remain in red, as well as Chiapas, Baja California, Sinaloa, Veracruz, Morelos, Oaxaca, Puebla and Guerrero. Tabasco will return to the "New Normalcy" beginning Jun. 22.







