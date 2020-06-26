Mexico City police chief shot and injured in an assassination attempt

Mexico City’s chief of police Omar Garcia Harfuch, was shot and injured in an assassination attempt early on Friday, June 26 when gunmen set upon him in an upscale neighborhood of the capital, killing two of his bodyguards, authorities said.

Apparently, he was shot at his armored vehicle with high caliber military type of weapon commonly known as Barret.

“Omar García Harfuch, Mexico City’s secretary of Public Security, was injured during the attack”, reported Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself.

“There was an attack on the Secretary of Public Security of Mexico City (…) The preliminary report says that the head of public security is wounded,” said the president at a press conference.

The mayor of the Mexican capital, Claudia Sheinbaum. For her part reported through her Twitter account that the official is “out of danger” and is being treated in a hospital.

Sheinbaum explained that the attack occurred at approximately 6:38 local time (11:38 GMT) and that “there were deaths and several detainees,” without specifying the number, adding that authorities are investigating the incident.

López Obrador affirmed, for his part, that the aggression against the security chief “undoubtedly has to do with the work that is being carried out to guarantee peace and tranquility both in Mexico City and in the country”.

The fact is that three were killed in a failed attack on the Mexico City police chief. Omar García Harfuch who is “out of danger” after this terrible incident, which adds to the growing problem of insecurity in our country.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments