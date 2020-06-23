Mexico: 4,577 new coronavirus infections, 759 deaths in one day

June 22, 2020. MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on Monday reported 4,577 new infections and 759 additional deaths from the coronavirus.
The health ministry said that it brings the total number in the country to 185,122 cases and 22,584 deaths.
The government has declared the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
