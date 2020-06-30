Mexicans cannot travel to Europe until further notice.

Do you want to travel to Europe? We have bad news for you: Mexico is not included in the list of “safe” countries.

MEXICO (El Universal) – If you were planning to travel to Europe or doing so in the near future, we have some bad news. The European Union has released a list of “safe” countries whose citizens can travel to the old continent. Mexico is not included.

That list was expected several days ago, as travel restrictions to European Union member countries were scheduled to begin to relax on July 1.

The selection was made based on three main criteria:

The number of reported cases of Covid-19 The government’s response to the pandemic Reciprocity (i.e., whether there are travel restrictions for European citizens).

These are the 14 “safe” countries on the list, according to the BBC. As you may notice, there are only two nations in America, and those are not Mexico or the United States.

Algeria Australia Canada South Korea Georgia Japan Morocco Montenegro New Zealand Rwanda Serbia Thailand Tunisia Uruguay

European Union citizens can travel from one member country to another without any problem. This includes UK residents, who will be treated as members until December 31 this year.

In addition to the European Union countries (which you can see here), the restriction applies to Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.







Comments

comments