Mexican General kidnapped in Puebla.

The Army high command headed a battalion that has faced one of the bloodiest drug cartels in Mexico.

PUEBLA Mexico (Excelsior) – A Mexican Brigadier General was kidnapped in Puebla last Saturday while driving on the Cuautla-Izucar de Matamoros highway, considered one of the most unsafe roads between Morelos and Puebla.

The general was at the head of a battalion that has faced one of the most bloodthirsty drug cartels in Mexican history and had recently been appointed to a high post in the Army, so one of the lines of investigation that the military authorities in charge are working on is an act of possible revenge.

The newspaper Excélsior claims to know the identity, position, and career of the plagiarized brigadier general but reserves the right to make this information public because of the danger he is in.

According to information from local, state and federal authorities, the kidnapping took place in San Juan Calmeca, in the municipality of Tepexco, Puebla, since this was the last place where the GPS signal of the vehicle in which the general was traveling was recorded.

The plagiarizers already made an economic demand to the family of the military high command in exchange for his release. Meanwhile, the Mexican Army, the National Guard, and authorities in Puebla, Morelos, and Mexico City are investigating the crime.

According to information from various local, state, federal, and Sedena authorities, the event occurred at 2 p.m. on June 13, at the height of the community of San Juan Calmelca, municipality of Tepexco, Puebla.

According to the part of the Regional Coordination Center (Cecore) Atlixco, Base of Operations Tepexco – of which Excélsior has a copy – the officer Ángel Mijangos Méndez, with three more elements, on board of the unit 1159 helped the wife of the military man, who denounced the disappearance of the general; the general would meet with her in Izúcar de Matamoros, Puebla.

The police officers and the general’s wife went to the community of San Juan Calmeca on highway 160, and there they had the support of the municipal police of Tepexco, under the command of commander Luis Antonio Calvillo Cazares with four more elements in a patrol marked number 10. They carried out the first investigations without positive results.

From private information it was learned that the general was going to his mother-in-law’s house in Izucar de Matamoros to visit his daughter.

The general’s disappearance occurred on Saturday afternoon, according to information from various authorities consulted by Excelsior, when the military man, was traveling by car from Mexico City to Izucar de Matamoros.

The various authorities seeking to find the whereabouts of the military have used the technology of georeferencing points through the cell phone that the general was carrying, promoted to that rank on November 29, 2019.

The territory of Puebla and Morelos, where the authorities have registered the disappearance of the general, is part of the itinerary that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will make in the tour today in Xalapa, Veracruz. Next Wednesday he will be in Puebla and on Friday in Morelos.

The road on which the brigadier general disappeared is considered by Morelos authorities to be one of the most unsafe in the state, because there is no telephone signal on several stretches, but mainly on the borders between Morelos and Puebla.

Military authorities in charge of the case of the army man’s disappearance are working on several hypotheses.

According to the information obtained, both from state and federal authorities and from the military, the kidnapped general had one last contact with his family to warn that he was near Izucar de Matamoros.

