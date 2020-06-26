Mexican finance minister gets coronavirus

The new coronavirus struck at the heart of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s inner circle on Thursday as Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said he was infected.

Herrera, the most high-profile member of the cabinet to test positive for the virus, said he only had “minor” symptoms.

“From this moment I will be in quarantine, and continue working from my house,” he said on Twitter.

One of Lopez Obrador’s closest advisors, Herrera was seen in a video standing next to his boss on Monday at the National Palace in central Mexico City where both have their offices.

Source: Reuters







