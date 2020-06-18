Mérida City Council will close the municipal cemeteries on Father’s Day

In order to maintain prevention measures before the Covid-19 global pandemic, municipal cemeteries will be closed to the public this June 21, Father’s Day, reported the Municipal Public Services Directorate of the Merida City Council.

As happened on May 10, Mother’s Day, the pantheons will be closed to avoid the crowding of people who mostly visit their loved ones on that date.

It should be noted that despite not allowing visitors to pass, they will normally provide funeral services, such as cremations and burials.

No children or older adults will be allowed in funerals, which will continue to be carried out under strict control on the entry of the number of people.

All facilities have an access filter for preventive sanitation and appointment control.

Similarly, although it is a vehicular crossing, the General Cemetery will be closed this weekend.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments