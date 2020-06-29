Mérida Airport working at 15% capacity

According to local media Por Esto, the International Airport of the City of Mérida “Manuel Crescencio Rejón” is already working at 15 percent of its capacity.

Unlike the months of April and May, when only 360 daily travelers were registered, this month the average figure is 1,100 passengers per day, airport authorities reported.

Airlines that had paused their flights, such as the case of Magnicharter, have already reactivated some of their routes from the center of the country to the Yucatecan capital.

The Mérida International Airport “Manuel Crescencio Rejón” reported no damage from tropical storms “Amanda” and “Cristobal”.

It is also worth mentioning, the terminal is currently under transformation, remodeling carried out with an investment of 2 billion pesos, for the period between the years 2019 and 2023.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments