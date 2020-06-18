Massive Uber Driver Protest on Monday, June 22 in Mérida

Drivers and owners of cars from the Uber platform organize the first massive protest in Mérida against this multinational private transport service company because it exaggeratedly increased the commissions for the use of its “App”, which substantially reduces the income of its affiliates. .

The protesters follow the same line of “Uber drivers” in large cities such as Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Mexico City, where hundreds of operators and lessors of private cars attached to the private online platform publicly expressed their disagreement against the company because it takes the majority of the earnings from the work carried out by its partners, who are the ones who provide their vehicle, gasoline, absorb maintenance costs, automobile insurance and dedicate part of their time to private passenger transport.

According to information provided by some Uber partners in Mérida, the protest will consist of not connecting to the platform next Monday, June 22nd, as a sign of disagreement, so many of them will not be working in Mérida that day.

Until now, this protest has been spread through the communication channels that operators have on Facebook and Twitter, and little by little more non-conformists with the platform have joined.

The income of Uber’s car operators and lessors decreased dramatically not only due to the expensive commissions they pay to this platform, but also because the Covid-19 pandemic decreased travel requests in Merida by 70%, therefore, Uber drivers practically work to pay commissions, car rentals, and fuel.







