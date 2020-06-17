Markets “Lucas de Gálvez” and “San Benito” are already in phase 3 of reopening

Thanks to the fact that tenants and buyers are complying with the strict sanitary measures, mercados “Lucas de Gálvez” and “San Benito” entered the third phase of reactivation and incorporated new commercial activities as long as all the necessary precautions to minimize the risk of new Covid-19 infections are implemented.

With its entry into phase 3, both supply centers have already reactivated their commercial activity, since the sale of fruits, vegetables, poultry, fish, and meat, which are the most demanded products in those places, has been fully reactivated.

In this new phase, in addition, the sale of prepared foods is included. It should be clarified that the preparation of these can not be done in the supply centers and it’s only for take-out, since eating is not allowed in the markets until now.

As in the previous two phases, the reopening is carried out in a controlled manner and the advance to the next phase will mainly depend on the measures established for the safety of tenants and buyers being properly followed.

In both markets, municipal personnel continues to verify compliance with sanitary regulations, issued in coordination with the state health authorities.

Among the guidelines all tenants have to strictly adhere to measures such as maintaining social distance, using face masks, mouth covers, and gloves, as well as the constant use of an antibacterial gel, water, and soap for handwashing. Those who sell any type of food have to use a net on their hair too.

Products such as seeds, herbs, and spices must be offered in properly sealed packages and vendors must pack the products at their homes.

It will not be possible to sell chopped or shelled fruits or vegetables. Tastings of any kind are prohibited. And in the case of bread and tortillas, the product has to be packaged for display and sale.

