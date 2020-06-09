Manny Pacquiao to run for president of Philippines in 2022

Manny Pacquiao is going to run for president of the Philippines in 2022, his former promoter Bob Arum has claimed.

The 41-year-old boxing legend stands as an icon in his home country and has held a position serving as a senator since 2016.

Due to his status as the nation’s most famous man, many have speculated that Pacquiao would look to advance his political career after retiring from boxing and target the presidency.

Rodrigo Duterte is the current incumbent, with the election to decide his successor scheduled for May 9, 2022.

Arum said in a conversation with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman: “The first president I think we’ll get as a fighter is little Manny Pacquiao, who told me, once again.

“I did a Zoom telephone call with him, ‘Bob, I’m gonna run in 2022 and, when I win, I want you there at my inauguration.’”

Pacquiao is a legendary champion

As things stand, Pacquiao is still an active fighter and has no plans to retire as yet.

The eight-weight champion conqured the world all over again last July as he dethroned Keith Thurman to claim the WBA welterweight title.

Recently, Arum divulged that he’s targeting a unification bout between Pacquiao and Terence Crawford later this year – hence why they were speaking on a Zoom call.

Although Pacquiao is no longer promoted by Arum, the pair may come together one last time for a major fight before Pacquiao moves on to an election battle.

