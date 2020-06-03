It remains a ‘shocking failure’ that African Americans are ‘harassed and threatened in their own country’ (George W. Bush)

Former President George W. Bush in a statement on Tuesday condemned the ongoing presence of racism in the US while urging Americans against “looting” and “destruction.”
Bush’s statement came amid ongoing, nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneappolis police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes.
“It remains a shocking failure that many African Americans, especially young African American men, are harassed and threatened in their own country,” Bush said.
Former President George W. Bush speaks during the Presidential Leadership Scholars graduation event at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas, June 27, 2019.
Sergio Flores/Reuters
Former President George W. Bush on Tuesday spoke out against systemic racism and America’s “tragic failures” in a statement regarding the death of George Floyd and subsequent, nationwide protests.
“Laura and I are anguished by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country. Yet we have resisted the urge to speak out, because this is not the time for us to lecture. It is time for us to listen. It is time for America to examine our tragic failures – and as we do, we will also see some of our redeeming strengths,” Bush said in the statement.
Floyd, a black man, died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for roughly eight minutes. The disturbing incident, caught on video, sparked outrage across the country. There have been protests over Floyd’s death, and police brutality more generally, in virtually every major city over the course of the past week.
“It remains a shocking failure that many African Americans, especially young African American men, are harassed and threatened in their own country,” Bush said. “It is a strength when protesters, protected by responsible law enforcement, march for a better future.”
