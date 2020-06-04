IMSS invites people to take care of their mental health

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (June 4, 2020).- Doing breathing exercises, listening to music, reading, drawing, doing some physical activity, or just stretching at home will help you to keep calm during these times of anxiety during the COVID-19 quarantine.

In this time of health emergency and before the start of the so-called “new normal”, the Yucatan Representation Office of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) invites the population to continue with the proper measures to prevent COVID-19, and do not leave aside the Mental Health aspect of the pandemic, as an individual and as a family.

Isolation due to quarantine and fear of contagion can cause mental disorders such as stress, fear, anxiety, depression and the risk of violent behavior, which is why the IMSS launched the Mental Health Plan, which will provide guidance and support through toll-free number 800 2222 668 option 4, from Monday to Friday from 08:00 AM to 08:00 PM.

“People specialized in mental health will provide support and information on relaxation techniques and psychoeducation to help the population in times of crisis,” explained the Delegation Assistant Coordinator for the Promotion and Prevention of Health Workers, Eduardo Sánchez Sánchez.

Regarding the personnel that works in Social Security, he pointed out that attention and follow-up are given with the reinforcement and promotion of mental health, sending the information through different remote channels.

He indicated that the Occupational Health service will attend to workers with mental illnesses derived from the health emergency and at the end of this, programs will be implemented in this regard for institutional personnel throughout the country to improve work, family, and social environments.

The IMSS specialist recommended that if someone presents any symptoms such as anxiety, fear, stress or anger, the execution of deep and slow breaths, and the practice of basic relaxation routines are recommended (these can be supported by expert tutorials available on the internet).

“In the same way, listening to music, reading, drawing, painting, doing some physical activity or stretching exercises at home will help to keep calm. Properly hydrating and eating as healthy as possible also provides wellness”, the expert said.

To conclude, he added that in the case of children, painting, drawing, and performing exercises relevant to their age are activities that can be promoted at home, without forgetting that toys must be kept clean and disinfected, as well as the spaces where kids play.

