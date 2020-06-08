IMSS awards direct contracts in favor of Zoé Robledo’s brother

A journalistic investigation indicates the exact amounts and conclusion dates of these contracts.

Zoé Robledo, director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) benefited a company owned by his brother with a direct award contract on April 15 of this year for 287,000 pesos.

According to an investigation by the Latinus media, the IMSS delivered at least one contract to a company led by Gabino Robledo Aburto, Zoé’s brother.

According to the information presented by the journalists Arelí Quintero, Tania Rosas, and Mario Gutiérrez Vega, the delegation of this health institute in the state of Puebla directly awarded Monitoreo de la Información y Publicidad S.A. de C.V. (Information and Advertising Monitoring) the contract to follow up on the media until December 31, 2020.

Monitoreo de la Información y Publicidad S.A. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Media Solutions, of which Zoé was a director and is now registered in the name of his brother Gabino. Both companies generate their invoices with the same address, emails, and logo.

Since 2019 the firm of the Robledo Aburto had already won contracts during the management of Andrés Manuel López Obrador through the Banco del Bienestar, the Puebla government and the IMSS, an institute that Zoé runs.

However, the company Media Solutions does not appear in the declaration of conflict of interest of Zoé Robledo, since it only reported three signatures:

1.- Los Portadores del Elíxir, dedicated to the production of mezcal.

2.- Digital Media Monitoring, dedicated to social media and communication.

3.- Robledar, real estate company.

According to the Public Registry of Commerce (RPC), the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) and the Legislative Information System (SIL), in his business career, Zoe Robledo declared to be a founding partner of the company known as “Gerencia del Poder“, director of Media Solutions, partner of Transformaciones Agropecuarias del Sureste S. de PR by R.L. and the owner of the Empecemos Ya brand.

The companies and the brand are predominantly dedicated to media monitoring, image consulting, advertising and business management.

The politician graduated from the Instituto Tecnológico de Autónomo de México (ITAM), was a member of the PRD political party, until 2017 and then moved to Morena. He coordinated the presidential campaign of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the state of Chiapas, in the 2012 election when he competed against Enrique Peña Nieto and Josefina Vázquez Mota. Robledo was also a senator from 2012 to 2018 and advisor to the former PRI governor of Hidalgo Manuel Ángel Núñez.

In March 2019 the company Monitoreo de Información y Publicidad, S.A. de C.V. received a direct award contract in the amount of $98,497 pesos from the IMSS in Puebla. On April 5, 2019, the Puebla government of Miguel Barbosa signed another contract with this company for $294,000 pesos. Another contract was also signed with the Puebla Ministry of the Environment for $139,000 pesos. All of them awarded directly for media monitoring services.

In June of that same year, he protested as director of the IMSS. Later, on July 1, Media Solutions entered into a 142,000-peso monthly contract with Banco del Bienestar.

However, the most fruitful relationship was for the amount of one $1,693,000 pesos for a web platform service for the city of Puebla, which was paid between 2018 and 2019.

It should be noted that this Sunday, June 7, 2020, the IMSS confirmed that its director tested COVID-19 positive. Through an official statement, the health institute reported that: “After presenting symptoms of the COVID-19 disease on Saturday, June 6, the Director-General, Zoé Robledo Aburto tested positive for COVID-19.”

Now “the epidemiological area of ​​the Institution is in permanent surveillance of the evolution of his case and of the people who had contact with the Director-General of the IMSS”.

