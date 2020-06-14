Image of a black man carrying a white counter-protester to safety goes viral

A powerful photo taken during anti-Black Lives Matter protests in London on Saturday shows a Black man carrying a white protester to safety after he got injured.

The picture was taken after hundreds of demonstrators, some of which belonged to far-right groups, clashed with police in Parliament Square.

Videos on social media show protesters, mostly white, throwing bottles, cans, and smoke canisters at mounted police officers.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the violence as “racist thuggery.”

An alleged far-right protester at the protest was also pictured urinating next to a memorial for PC Keith Palmer, a police officer stabbed to death during the Westminster Bridger terror attack in 2017.

Easily my favourite photo of the day. A BLM protestor carries a far-right ‘counter-protestor’ to safety as fighting breaks out in Waterloo, London. Tell me again how ‘both sides are the same’. They’re not, they never have been + they never will be. This image will become iconic. pic.twitter.com/cba0xA8cxB — Lauren Townsend (@LaurenJTownsend) June 13, 2020

A Black Lives Matter group in the British capital had to call off their demonstration planned for Saturday over fears of clashes, but small groups still gathered.

It came at the end of sporadic violence across the capital between white protesters, some members of far-right groups, and Black Lives Matter supporters. Police made more than 100 arrests.

Source: Yahoo News







