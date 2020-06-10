Iconic Mérida’s Hotel Presidente Intercontinental closes due to pandemic

After 15 years of operations in the state capital, Grupo Presidente announced the closure of their hotel in Mérida, due to the economic impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN (June 10, 2020) .- Given the economic impact caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, Grupo Presidente announced the closure of the Presidente Intercontinental Hotel in Mérida, as well as the Holiday Inn Resort Los Cabos, Baja California Sur.

The announcement was made through a press release, in which the company explains that the decision was taken in view of the effects caused in the economy by the events related to the virus that afflicts the entire world.

The exact date of closure is still unknown though.

The Presidente Intercontinental Hotel in Mérida is located on the corner of Avenida Colon and Calle 60, in an old mansion from the 19th century and was recognized with the H mark, which is a recognition that is jointly awarded by the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health to those food and beverage establishments, hotel restaurants, cafes, industrial dining rooms, inns, etc., for complying with the hygiene standards established by the Mexican Standard NMX-F605 NORMEX 2004.

According to the Grupo Presidente website, the property has 127 rooms and was remodeled and equipped to offer its guests all kinds of modern comforts, without leaving aside the colonial elegance that characterizes the building.

