Houston police chief gets praise after advising Donald Trump ‘to keep his mouth shut’ (VIDEO)

In a clip of an interview that has since been widely shared on social media, the city of Houston’s police chief criticised US President Donald Trump for his handling of the ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd and advised him to “keep his mouth shut”.
In an interview with CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour, Art Acevedo was asked to respond to a leaked call from Trump to state governors in which he urged them to “dominate” over ongoing protests.
“Let me just say this to the President of the United States, on behalf of the police chiefs of this country: please, if you don’t have something constructive to say, keep your mouth shut,” Acevedo said.
Acevedo said that it wasn’t about dominance but about winning hearts and minds. He requested the president not to put young people’s lives at risk.
Watch the video here:
As protests and incidents of looting were reported from several parts of the country, Trump threatened to deploy the US military if the states fail to contain unruly demonstrations.
George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American was killed on 25 May after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer.
Source: https://indianexpress.com/
Comments
