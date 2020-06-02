Heavy rain causes floodings in Yaxcabá, Yucatán

On Monday, June 1st, residents of the Tiholop and Canakom communities in the municipality of Yaxcabá, found themselves with the water up to their waist. Some families had to leave their homes because of the heavy rains caused by tropical depression 3.
According to a report that was released on the morning of Tuesday, June 2nd at the press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, 30 families had to be relocated to temporary shelters.
However, the information obtained in these communities is that some families in Canakom, where the problem is more serious, refused to leave their properties, and others moved with relatives in the same locality. They did not want to go to shelters prepared for the emergency.
In Tiholop, only six families were affected by the floods, and they also refused to go to the shelters.
The evacuation of the people was around five in the afternoon when state and municipal police officers came to the aid of the families in these communities, as reports of flooding due to the rains came up.
In Canakom, three streets were flooded, affecting 30 families. The water was up to their waist, at a height of 1.20 meters (4 feet).
These people were offered to be transferred to the “Francisco Javier Mina” elementary school, which was adapted as a shelter, but none of the families wanted to go there. Some preferred to stay at home despite the flood, and others agreed to go to relatives’ homes in the same town.
In Tiholop some people refused to be taken to a shelter because they preferred to stay to watch their belongings.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
