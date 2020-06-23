Governor visits new Army unit to serve patients with Covid-19 in Yucatan

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal made a supervisory visit to the new Intensive Care Therapy Unit for patients with coronavirus in the X Military Region, Mérida, Yucatán.
Accompanied by the commanders of the X Military Region, Víctor Hugo Aguirre Serna, and the XXXII Military Zone, Andrés Fernando Aguirre O. Sunza, Vila Dosal toured the areas that were converted to enable the new Unit.
The innovative medical space to care for seriously ill patients has a capacity of 20 beds, has specialized health personnel, and contributes to strengthening hospital capacity in the state in the face of this health contingency.
