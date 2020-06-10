Former governor of Quintana Roo will remain in house arrest

After 19 years locked up in jail, the former governor of Quintana Roo, Mario Ernesto Villanueva Madrid, announced on his social networks that the Legal Counsel of the Presidency had issued an agreement to order his transfer to home prison.
After some years of trying it legally, and even asking for the support of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the former governor of Quintana Roo, Mario Villanueva Madrid, finally got a judge to grant him house arrest due to his advanced age and precarious health condition.
“I am going home … I wish to inform you with deep joy that today, the Legal Counselor of the Presidency, Attorney Julio Scherer, called me to inform me that the Court in charge of my case had issued an agreement ordering my transfer home. Imagine what I feel after 21 years and three months away from my loved ones, with 19 years in prison,” Villanueva declared on social networks.
After remaining a fugitive from justice for over a year, Villanueva was detained and extradited to the United States on May 24, 2001.
