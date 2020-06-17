Five municipalities of Mexico concentrate 42% of the coronavirus infections.

COVID-19 plagues Mexico with infections continually increasing, the State of Mexico has become one of the main red spots of the pandemic at the national level, only succeeded by the capital city.

MEXICO (Secretariat of Health) – Currently, there are more than 24,000 infections, of which 42.7% are in five municipalities in the state, according to the Reforma newspaper. These are Nezahualcóyotl with 2,823 cases; Ecatepec, 2,783; Naucalpan, 1,565; Tlalnepantla, 531; and Toluca, 446.

All of the above locations, at least since Mexico entered phase 3 of the pandemic, considered the epidemic stage.

Behind them are Chalco (117), Chimalhuacán (1,044), Ixtapaluca (872), Tultitlán (703) and Atizapán de Zaragoza (661).

On the other side of the spectrum are the municipalities that have presented few or no cases so far, such as Zacualpan, Santo Tomás, Ixtapan de Oro, Polotitlán, Texcatitlán, Otzoloapan, Tlatlaya, and Sultepec, where there are zero to two cases.

Mexican health authorities confirmed on Tuesday 4,599 new infections and 730 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 154,863 cases and 18,310 deaths since the pandemic began last February.

COVID-19 has affected 32,388 health workers nationwide, including nurses (41%), doctors (30%), and administrative employees (26%). The Director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, reported that the 4,599 cases reported on the day represent an increase of 3.1% compared to the 150,264 cases from the previous day.

In the technical report presented at the National Palace, Alomía said that with the 730 deaths of the day, the number of deaths rose 4.1 % in 24 hours from 17,580 to 18,310.

The highest number of infections in a single day was 5,222 on June 12, and the record for deaths in one day was set on June 3 with 1,092.

Alomía pointed out that of all the accumulated cases, 21,159 are patients who presented symptoms in the last fourteen days and are therefore considered the active and transmitting part of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV2 virus.

The official explained that since the beginning of the pandemic, 428,563 patients had been studied, of which 216,857 were negative, 154,863 positive, and another 56,843 are still suspected and awaiting laboratory results.

The occupation of general hospital beds to date is 11,130, representing 46% of the 24,411 beds prepared in 803 hospitals, in which 13,281 are available, the official explained.

The State of Mexico has registered more than 24 thousand cases locally. It also confirmed 3,294, 39% of the 8,424 beds in intensive care hospitals are occupied by patients in a severe condition requiring intubation.

The entities in the country with the highest-burden of accumulated cases, assets, and deaths are Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

Mexico entered the phase of new normality last June 1, and currently, half of the country is at some risk and the other half at medium risk, according to the epidemiological traffic light decreed by the health authorities for the development of activities.

