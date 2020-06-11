First mechanical carriage in service at Motul, Yucatán

With this type of vehicle the exploitation of the horses is avoided.
MÉRIDA, Yuc.- A solution to avoid animal abuse that involves having a horse tied all day to a carriage under the Yucatán sun, to a tourist service in Yucatan has come to the town of Motul.
This is the first mechanical carriage in the municipality, made by adapting a motorcycle engine, so they will no longer require a horse that has to be in the sun all day or pulling the heavy unit with tourists on board.
A similar vehicle was used in Progreso last year, which works by means of a rechargeable electric battery.
These options represent a new modality that could replace the traditional horse-pulled carriage, an action that for many people represents an act of animal cruelty because many times these animals do not receive adequate care.
It should be noted that the Motul carriage is not only to take tourists for a ride, but it also works to transport residents or visitors to different sites or errands within the town, as if it were a regular taxi.
