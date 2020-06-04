Families from Celestun and Sisal will be taken to shelters

The state of Yucatán is on Yellow Alert due to the effects of “Cristobal” Tropical Storm.

Before the declaration of yellow alert for the western region of Yucatan, the State Committee for Civil Protection (Procivy) announced that, as a preventive measure, special attention actions will be applied to protect the integrity and assets of the population of this area of ​​the state territory that will most resent the effects of the tropical storm Cristóbal as it passes through the region.

The General Secretary of the Government (SGG), María Fritz Sierra, was informed that, according to the forecast, the hydrometeorological phenomenon will impact the coasts of Northwest Yucatan this Friday, June 5th, with winds of up to 95 kilometers per hour and heavy rains.

For this reason, it was determined that on Thursday, June 4th, temporary shelters will be installed for families in Celestún and the port of Sisal, for which there is already a coordinated evacuation operation between state and municipal authorities, as well as the Mexican Army and the Navy.

The head of the State Coordination of Civil Protection (Procivy), Enrique Alcocer Basto, warned that it is a phenomenon with risks of strong winds, tides and heavy rains that needs the adoption of evacuation measures for the protection of the population, which would apply in the next few hours.

The state official reported that there is coordination with the public transportation unions, for the transfer of people from the communities of Sisal and Celestún to temporary shelters in Hunucmá and Mérida this Thursday, June 4.

The Ministry of Public Security (SSP), through its commander, Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda, will deploy the necessary personnel to safeguard the integrity and assets of the population, as well as to take care of the transportation to the shelters.

