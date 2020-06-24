El Marro’s mother and sister are still under arrest

El Universal (June 23, 2020).- Mexican authorities released 26 suspects who were detained in Celaya, Guanajuato, over the weekend. And will remain in detention.

A total of 17 women and 9 men were released after being detained for two days even after state authorities announced they could be charged with terrorism.

The 26 suspects were arrested for participating in blockades and setting vehicles and businesses on fire after the arrest of María Eva Ortíz, El Marro’s mother.

The next hearing will take place on June 27. Meanwhile, El Marro’s mother and sister, along with two other suspects will remain in custody.

On the other hand, the lawyer who represents María Eva Ortíz, the mother of the cartel boss, argues that the arrest was illegal.

