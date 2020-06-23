Dust of the Sahara is no threat to the health of the population (CENAPRED)

Dust of the Sahara that is entering the skies of the Yucatan Peninsula is no threat to the health of the population (CENAPRED).

According to satellite information, today Tuesday, June 23, the dust cloud from the Sahara Desert is expected to enter Mexico through the Yucatan Peninsula, without posing a risk to the population, the National Center for Disaster Prevention reported. (CENAPRED).

The agency detailed that this annual phenomenon takes place across the Atlantic Ocean, from the west coast of Africa, towards the Caribbean Sea, Central America, and, Mexico, as can be seen on the image from the GOES 16 satellite, published by the National Water Commission on June 17.

“The amount of dust from the Sahara that enters our country depends on the intensity of the wind and its concentration on Africa; in addition, it has been observed that it is increased by the ‘El Niño’ phenomenon, which currently is in a neutral phase known as the ENSO (El Niño-Southern Oscillation), and does not normally represent a danger to the population, ”explained CENAPRED.

According to the agency, which is part of the National Coordination of Civil Protection (CNPC), the dust has a direct effect on the amount of cloudiness and rainfall.

It was explained that one of the main characteristics or indications of the presence of dust from the Sahara is that the day turns grayish, the sunsets are reddish and there is little cloudiness.

Because the dust cloud enters directly from the east and southeast of the country, the Sierra Madre Oriental is a natural barrier to cross into the center of the territory, so only small concentrations manage to do so.

Before the arrival of the phenomenon, CENAPRED recommended that the population attend to the notices of the National Meteorological Service and the CNPC.

People must avoid exposing to high concentrations of dust of the Sahara, remain indoors, and close all air inlets to the rooms.

If it is necessary to go outdoors, people should protect themselves with glasses and a mouthpiece or scarf; care that should be intensified with respiratory protectors such as face masks or a damp cloth to cover the nose and mouth for people with chronic respiratory diseases (COPD or asthma), older adults, pregnant women, and children.

Given the sensation of having something in the eyes, it is necessary to wash with abundant water, preferably potable, boiled or chlorinated, and wash your hands before starting the procedure.

In the communities where the phenomenon happens, water sources such as wells, containers, or water storage ponds must be covered to avoid contamination.

Before sweeping, the sectors to be cleaned must be moistened to avoid re-suspension of the dust that may accumulate.

