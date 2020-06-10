Deer beat to death by employees of a company in Uman, Yucatán

Animal cruelty continues in Yucatan, after the murder of two toucans, two owls, eels in danger of extinction and other animals, this time it was reported, that a defenseless and harmless deer was killed by employees of a pharmaceutical distribution company in Umán.
It was revealed on social networks that, inside the premises of Casa Marzam company, a drug distributor located on International Avenue number 19 of the Paseos de Itzincab subdivision, in Umán, Yucatán, employees had killed a deer.
This was allegedly done under the instructions of the branch manager and several warehouse workers and drivers allegedly took part in the killing of the deer.
The images of the last moments of the deer’s life were spread on social networks, which created great outrage among the local society.
In one of the images, it is shown how the deer was locked up in the property’s parking lot, and later the animal was beaten to death.
A formal complaint must be made before the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (PROFEPA) so that the authorities can investigate the facts and give a well-deserved sanction to those responsible for this cowardly and criminal act.
