“Cristobal” will bring more rain to the Yucatan Peninsula

On Thursday, June 4th, the tropical storm “Cristóbal” will move overland in Campeche and is expected to re-enter the waters of the Gulf of Mexico at night.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) indicated that the cyclone will maintain rainfall in Southeast Mexico, with heavy rains in Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan, and Quintana Roo.

In addition to torrential rains in Veracruz, intense in Oaxaca and very strong in Puebla.

The SMN pointed out that these rains could generate landslides, increased flows of rivers and streams, as well as floods in low areas of the aforementioned states.

Strong gusts of wind of 70 to 80 kilometers per hour and the possible formation of waterspouts are also expected in Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan, and Quintana Roo, as well as winds with speeds of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour on the coast of Veracruz.

On the other hand, a low-pressure channel, in interaction with the entrance of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, will cause showers in the afternoon with intense electric activity in Central Mexico.

The SMN forecast says that extraordinary rains could bring up of 250 liters per square meter, accompanied by electric storms and strong gusts of wind in Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan, and Quintana Roo.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments