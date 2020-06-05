Cristobal exceeds Isidore’s rainfall

Up until Friday June 5th, this meteorological phenomenon has accumulated more than 100 hours of rain in the state, which exceeds Hurricane “Isidore” that hit the Yucatan back in 2002.

Tropical storm “Cristóbal” has practically broken all meteorological records in Yucatan, accumulating 82 hours of rain with 261 liters of water per square meter, which exceeds the figures left by Hurricane “Isidoro” that hit the peninsula on September 22, 2002.

This was announced by the meteorologist Juan Vázquez Montalvo, from the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY), who recalled that 18 years ago, “Isidore” sustained 36 hours of rain that in the north-eastern area of ​​Mérida, threw a cumulative of 255 liters of water per square meter, and until 10:00 AM, June 4, “Cristóbal” maintained 82 uninterrupted hours, leaving rainfall so far of 261 liters of water per square meter, also in the state capital.

In addition, the meteorologist explained this rain that lashes the entity without stopping since last Monday, has already exceeded the accumulated of any tropical cyclone that has affected the territory and recalled that before “Isidore” the record was held by Hurricane “Hilda” of 1955, with registered precipitation of 155.5 lts / m2, and it is expected that the rains will continue this day, which would also increase the amount of accumulated water.

It should be remembered that the Civil Protection Department of the State declared that “Cristóbal” degraded to a tropical depression on Thursday afternoon, however, it will continue to cause wind and heavy rains over the region.

Given this situation, it is recommended to the population to be aware of the weather conditions through official sources, do not spread rumors and stay at home, as the rain and wind conditions will continue.

It should be noted that the rains caused by “Cristobal” have caused severe damage in different parts of the state where there have been floods and families have had to be evacuated from their homes.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments