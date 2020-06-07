“Cristóbal” causes the roof of a Public Ministry Agency to collapse in Mérida

The heavy rains caused by the tropical storm “Cristóbal” caused the collapse of the roof of the Public Ministry Agency 35 (Agencia del Ministerio Público Nümero 35), located in Colonia Cordemex, in the north of Mérida near the exit to Progreso.
The collapse of a part of the roof took some soffits and part of the structure that covers the ceiling of the building.
The fall of debris damaged computer equipment and furniture, and almost caused a tragedy, as the roof almost collapsed on top of an employee.
The area was immediately evacuated and buckets were placed so that the rain does not cause further damage.
Workers stated that the roofs and ceilings of this Ministerio Público agency have not been received the proper maintenance for a long time, so they ask their bosses to make an effort so that the property is repaired and is subject to the necessary adjustments to avoid accidents at their working place.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatecan woman murders a pregnant teenager to extract her baby in Playa del Carmen
Quintana Roo Investigative State Police officers.
-
9 months pregnant woman transferred by helicopter to the Tekax General Hospital
As a result of the airlift.
-
George W. Bush and Mitt Romney won’t support Trump in 2020
Former President George W. Bush and.
-
Change of bus stops as of Monday in Merida
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
In favor or against – AMLO
“It is good, “they” define themselves—no.
-
Bici-Ruta, Noche Blanca and other public events have been canceled in Mérida
The Merida City Council chose to.
-
Michael Jordan donates $100 million dollars to racial equality groups
NBA legend will distribute money over.
-
18-year-old Dafne from Mexico, concludes master’s at Harvard
El Universal (June 6, 2020).- At.
-
Mahahual to reopen on June 8
Mahahual business owners are getting ready.
-
Mexican suspects arrested in Crystal Meth Lab bust in the Netherlands
Herwijnen, Netherlands (June 6, 2020).- Police.
Leave a Comment