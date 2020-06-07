“Cristóbal” causes the roof of a Public Ministry Agency to collapse in Mérida

The heavy rains caused by the tropical storm “Cristóbal” caused the collapse of the roof of the Public Ministry Agency 35 (Agencia del Ministerio Público Nümero 35), located in Colonia Cordemex, in the north of Mérida near the exit to Progreso.

The collapse of a part of the roof took some soffits and part of the structure that covers the ceiling of the building.

The fall of debris damaged computer equipment and furniture, and almost caused a tragedy, as the roof almost collapsed on top of an employee.

The area was immediately evacuated and buckets were placed so that the rain does not cause further damage.

Workers stated that the roofs and ceilings of this Ministerio Público agency have not been received the proper maintenance for a long time, so they ask their bosses to make an effort so that the property is repaired and is subject to the necessary adjustments to avoid accidents at their working place.

