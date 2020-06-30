“COVID could rebound from October to March along with influenza”: López -Gatell

“The country is reaching a period of deceleration of the COVID-19 epidemic”, said Under Secretary of Health, Hugo Lopez-Gatell at AMLO’s usual morning conference.

MEXICO CITY (Agencies) – “The possibility exists, it is not something that is completely certain (?) the influenza season goes from October to March, and there is a suspicion that Covid could rebound,” Lopez Gatell said. (Ad verbum)

López-Gatell said that although the outbreak of COVID-19 may be thought to be ‘something endless,’ Mexico is experiencing a slowdown in the number of cases. “The speed at which it is doing so is decreasing.

The federal official said that “in a few weeks,” we will reach the point where the epidemic curve advances to less than 1 percent and tends towards zero percent. He warns that this will be achieved if and only if precautions are maintained in the “New Normality.” “This long epidemic we had estimated could last until August, then with mathematical modeling, it was estimated that it could last until October,” he added.

López-Gatell asked, “not to anticipate” the arrival of the “green light” in the country. He affirmed that the estimates are based on complying with the indications of prevention before the COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health (SSA) reported on the updated progress of the new coronavirus in Mexico, where so far it has left a step of 216,852 accumulated positive cases and 26,648 deaths, until the last cut.

During the reading of the technical report, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, said that of the total accumulated cases, 25,558 are active. In other words, they can infect more people.

It was also identified that, according to the record of accumulated deaths, the entities that have been most affected are Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Puebla, Guanajuato, and Veracruz. At the other end of the spectrum, the five states with the fewest SARS-CoV2-related deaths are Campeche, Querétaro, Zacatecas, Chihuahua, and Colima.

As for the availability of Red Infección Respiratoria Grave (IRAG) beds, more than half, both with and without a ventilator, remain unoccupied, which is translated by the SSA as a favorable fact for optimizing medical care for COVID-19 patients.

Of the 26,053 IRAG beds without a ventilator, only 11,257 (43%) are occupied; that is, 14,796 (57%) are available. Likewise, of the 8,815 IRAG beds with a ventilator that were put into operation, only 3,466 (39%) have been occupied; in other words, there is a total of 5,349 (61%) beds with respiratory support available.

It should be noted that the hospitals’ ample capacity to continue providing this type of care is thanks to the behavior of the people of Mexico in the face of the call for confinement. Social distancing, obedience to health measures, and the gradual reincorporation into different economic activities during this period, called the new normality, have made it possible to avoid saturation of the various hospital centers around the country.

At world level, the region of the Americas continues to be the one that contributes the most, with 56.8%, in second place in South East Asia with 13.0%, in third place in the Middle East region with 12.4% and Europe was placed in fourth place with 11.9% of contribution in new cases, that is, in the last 14 days.

Regarding the epidemiological traffic light that will be present for the week running from Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 5, most of the states of the republic will remain in orange, in other words, at high risk of infection by the new strain of coronavirus.

During the conference chaired by López-Gatell, it was said that this advance represents good news. However, health authorities do not rule out atypical scenarios in which there could be new mass outbreaks of this disease, so they insist that as far as possible, people should avoid leaving their homes so as not to saturate public spaces.

