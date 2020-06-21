Covid-19 cases keep growing in Mexico

The Ministry of Health noted that in Mexico, the number of positive cases of coronavirus rose to 175,202, and deaths increased to 20,781.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – The Health Ministry reported that the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Mexico rose to 175,202.

At a press conference from the National Palace, he also reported that the Republic’s Covid-19-related deaths increased to 20,781.

In the last 24 hours, 387 deaths related to the virus were reported.

José Luis Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology, together with Hugo López Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, mentioned that in total, there are 23,567 confirmed active cases.

As for the accumulated suspects, they total 60,621; meanwhile, they report 238,129 negative tests.

For the week of June 22-28, the traffic light will be red for 15 states and orange for the remaining 17.

Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Queretaro, State of Mexico, CDMX, Morelos, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Tabasco, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas are the states that will remain in red.

They also ask that by tomorrow, Father’s Day, people maintain all the necessary health and safety measures to avoid new infections.

YUCATAN

In Yucatan, 96 new cases of coronavirus were detected and 12 deaths. The Yucatan Ministry of Health is on alert for the possibility of increased infection in areas affected by tropical storm Christopher, due to the extreme mobility that this contingency caused.



70 in Mérida, 4 in Tizimín, 3 in Kanasín and Umán, 2 in Tahmek and Tekom, and 1 in Conkal, Dzan, Hoctún, Ixil, Izamal, Maxcanú, Motul, Progreso, Sucilá, Tekit, Ticul and Valladolid. In total, there are now 3,006 positive cases.

So far, Yucatan has 363 deaths from coronavirus.

