Coronavirus in the world.

There are already more than 10 million confirmed cases and almost 500,000 deaths.

The United States, with more than 2.5 million positive diagnoses, is most affected by the disease, followed by Brazil and Russia. Peru and Chile are the other two South American countries with the most cases.

More than 10 million people have been infected by the new coronavirus worldwide, more than half of them in Europe and the United States, while the number of deaths is close to 50,000 worldwide.

According to AFP’s balance sheet based on official sources, updated at 9.30 GMT, at least 10,003,942 cases have been reported, of which 498,779 have died, particularly in Europe, the continent most affected with 2,637,546 cases and 195,975 deaths, and the United States (2,510,323 cases and 125,539 deaths).

The Johns Hopkins University count also confirmed that the barrier was overcome, with 10,001,527 confirmed cases.

The pandemic’s spread continues to accelerate, with one million new infections reported in six days alone, particularly in the Americas, the current epicenter of the disease.

However, these figures only reflect part of reality, as many countries do not conduct diagnostic tests or do not have sufficient resources to carry out mass screening campaigns.

While the increase in confirmed cases is due in part to more diagnostic tests, experts say there is ample evidence that the pandemic regains momentum in the United States, such as a surge in deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country a higher rate of positive diagnostic tests.

The upsurge in the United States has raised concerns abroad. It seemed inevitable that the European Union would ban Americans in the short term, under new travel rules being prepared, according to EU diplomats.

After the United States, Brazil remains in second place as the most affected country. On the last day, it had 38,700 positive results, with a total of 1.3 million infections and 57,070 deaths. Russia is in third place, with 626,779 positive and 8,958 deaths.

In the fourth position, India has already passed the threshold of half a million infections, with a total of 528,859 positives and 16,095 deaths, after beating its daily record for the fifth consecutive day, this time with 20,095 infections. The United Kingdom then recorded 311,727 infections and 43,598 deaths, ahead of Peru, with 275,989 sick and 9,135 dead.

Meanwhile, Chile has 267,766 people with coronavirus and 5,347 deaths, while Spain has 248,469 infected and 28,341 dead. After Spain, Italy has 240,136 infected and 34,716 dead.

Then, Iran has 220,180 cases and 10,364 deaths, followed by Mexico, with 212,802 cases and 26,381 deaths, and Pakistan, with 202,955 cases and 4,118 deaths.

France is still below 200,000 infections, with 199,473 infections and 29,781 deaths, ahead of Turkey, with 195,883 cases and 5,082 deaths, and Germany, which has confirmed 194,458 cases and 8,968 deaths.

Closing the group of more than 100,000 infections in Saudi Arabia, with 178,504 infections and 1,511 deaths; Bangladesh has 133,978 cases and 1,695 deaths; South Africa has 131,800 cases and 2,413 deaths; and Canada, with 104,878 people with coronavirus and 8,576 deaths.

