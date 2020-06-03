Civil Protection places Yucatan on Yellow Alert due to tropical storm ‘Cristobal’

In a timely manner, Civil Protection is constantly monitoring the tropical storm ‘Cristóbal’, which threatens part of Yucatan territory, which is currently on Yellow Alert.

The storm is currently 20 kilometers northwest of Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche and about 277 kilometers southwest of Yucatan.

According to the press release issued by the Civil Protection authorities, the conditions of the storm and its trajectory place Yucatan on a yellow alert, however, this alert only applies to the west and south of the state.

It is worth mentioning that the eastern zone of the Yucatecan territory will remain on blue alert.

The meteorological phenomenon maintains winds of 95 kilometers per hour with gusts of up to 110 kilometers per hour and it is moving from the south-southeast at 6 kilometers per hour.

It is expected that ‘Cristóbal’ will continue to wreak havoc on Yucatecan territory, with rains of varying intensity, with greater accumulation in the southern, central, and western municipalities, and gradually in eastern Yucatan.

The greatest impact is expected in municipalities in the south, center, and west of Yucatan.

Given the effects of the storm, Civil Protection encourages the population to stay at home in order to avoid accidents, as well as stay informed about the weather conditions by official sources and report any emergency to 911.

Civil Protection Alerts

Civil Protection has 5 types of alerts that are used during the hurricane season, which applies from June 1 to November 30.

The first is the blue alert , which means warning that a tropical cyclone has formed and its level of danger is minimal.

, which means warning that a tropical cyclone has formed and its level of danger is minimal. The second is the green alert , which is a warning about the proximity of a tropical cyclone and its level of danger is low.

, which is a warning about the proximity of a tropical cyclone and its level of danger is low. The third is the yellow alert , which implies preparedness since the tropical cyclone increases its possibility of impacting the community, and its level of danger is moderate.

, which implies preparedness since the tropical cyclone increases its possibility of impacting the community, and its level of danger is moderate. The fourth is the orange alert , which means alarm since the tropical cyclone is targeting your community and there is a high level of danger.

, which means alarm since the tropical cyclone is targeting your community and there is a high level of danger. The fifth and last one is the red alert that means major affectations since the tropical cyclone is impacting a community and presents a maximum danger.

